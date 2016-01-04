"It's what everyone thinks they should look for, but it's only part of the equation," he says. "When I pick a lipstick colour, I take the entire look into account — the hair colour, the brows, the skin tone, and even eye colour. All these things will affect what colour I pick." So instead of just labeling yourself as some hard-to-read tone, Dedivanovic reminds us to take our entire face and hair into consideration. "It's also so much about personal preference," he adds.