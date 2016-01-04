Whether you're already well-acquainted with these deeper hues or are looking to dip your toes into this trend pool, we've got you covered. We tapped celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic — who happens to be Kim Kardashian's right-hand makeup man — and asked him to whip up a handful of looks based on skin tone. The first thing he did? Completely shake up the idea of matching our makeup to our "tones."
"It's what everyone thinks they should look for, but it's only part of the equation," he says. "When I pick a lipstick colour, I take the entire look into account — the hair colour, the brows, the skin tone, and even eye colour. All these things will affect what colour I pick." So instead of just labeling yourself as some hard-to-read tone, Dedivanovic reminds us to take our entire face and hair into consideration. "It's also so much about personal preference," he adds.
To get you started, we've rounded up six types and the lipstick looks that go with them. Consider these jumping off points for your own dark lipstick experimentation. What else are you supposed to do when it's so cold outside?