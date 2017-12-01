Party Clutches Are The New Party Dresses

A super-brief history lesson: Clutches were the product of the decrease of pockets which were the result of a decrease of clothing that wasn’t as voluminous and didn’t have as much fabric. And now here we are — clutching our clutches because a bag with a strap has the potential to distract from the silhouette of a dress. Clutches are small, which means you have to be judicious about what you’re bringing with you (and save room for transporting snacks to and from parties). And when compared to pockets and other carryalls with straps, they can feel superfluous. It’s scientifically proven (somewhere) that the more you're carrying in your hands, the less dancing and fun is bound to happen. But in the name of the holidays, we're going to indulge ourselves — even if we’re left juggling a conversation and hors d’oeuvres at the same time.