Party Clutches Are The New Party Dresses

The Christmas season is for indulging — at least, that’s what I told myself when I consumed a 12-pack of candy canes in one sitting. They’re for going to every party you’re invited to, eating all the mince pies, and wearing something really sparkly. And when you wear something really sparkly, you often need a clutch to match.
A super-brief history lesson: Clutches were the product of the decrease of pockets which were the result of a decrease of clothing that wasn’t as voluminous and didn’t have as much fabric. And now here we are — clutching our clutches because a bag with a strap has the potential to distract from the silhouette of a dress. Clutches are small, which means you have to be judicious about what you’re bringing with you (and save room for transporting snacks to and from parties). And when compared to pockets and other carryalls with straps, they can feel superfluous. It’s scientifically proven (somewhere) that the more you're carrying in your hands, the less dancing and fun is bound to happen. But in the name of the holidays, we're going to indulge ourselves — even if we’re left juggling a conversation and hors d’oeuvres at the same time.
With great clutches come great responsibility (to not lose your tiny treasure box of a bag and subsequently all of your belongings inside). Click through as we find practically impractical solutions to extend their functionality.