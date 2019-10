I Tried Cupping, An Uncomfortable Cure For Everything

After rubbing a Theramu CBD oil on my back, Maltin got started. Although some traditional practitioners use a cupping method that involves lighting a flame and touching it to a regular glass to remove the oxygen, LING has an advanced suction machine, with different attachments.There are two kinds of cupping — wet and dry. The former involves making an incision in the skin and drawing blood from the area during the suctioning. This was dry cupping. Maltin said the machine — which vibrated and hummed over the soothing music in the room — had settings from 1 to 10. She started at about a five on me. It felt strange, but not bad on my neck and upper back. Almost pleasant. Like a leech was trying to absorb all of my pain. She moved down my back and to my sides, which felt tingly in a good way. Like when your hands start to warm back up after they’ve been gloveless in the winter. There were some fart noises that came with the suction, but only a few.