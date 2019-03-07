The daughter of a sculptor and toymaker (her father is the creator of Bratz dolls), it's easy to see how objets d'art have shaped Larian's work. "I like things that are out of the ordinary and make you look twice without being overdone," she explains. "The more you look, the more you see. I think that great architecture is the same." From earrings that look like Alexander Calder mobiles to crochet bags that could double as wall hangings, Larian brings beauty to everyday objects.