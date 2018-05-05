Is Wearing Cross Jewellery Appreciation Or Appropriation? Let's Discuss

Obviously, anyone who's danced to Madonna or Billy Idol knows that the "fashion cross" isn't a new phenomenon. In fact, it's long been used to criticise conformity and chastity, which critics identify as two hallmarks of the Christian faith. But in 2018, there are far fewer people wearing the cross as a subversive act, and many more wearing it as a purely aesthetic one. Perhaps it's because, in today's climate, we're holding each other to a much stricter standard when it comes to wearing sacred symbols out of context.