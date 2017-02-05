Now, I know "chunky" is not a cute word to describe a sweater, but that's exactly what this wardrobe hero needs to be: thick and billowy enough to pair with everything in your closet. And no matter how many striped, colourful, and graphic versions I continue to accumulate, none will ever be as versatile as this this neutral one. It's the kind of sweater you reach for when you're in a hurry, don't even want to think about what to wear on top, or are stumped on what to wear with that pleated skirt, or those oversized, patent pants you got at a sample sale (seriously, this beloved sweater goes with everything).