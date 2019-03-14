7 of 16

Illustrated by: Aimee Sy.

"I am always warmer than my husband, so when we go to bed, we basically re-make the bed and pile most of the covers on his side, so he doesn't die of over-air-conditioning.



"Also, my husband snores, so when he starts snoring, I poke him and tell him to turn over onto his side. It actually works most of the time! I also had to train myself to hit snooze less often, because if I'm waking up before my husband, it drives him insane. (I could seriously hit snooze for an hour.) I don't always succeed, but I've tried to train myself to remember that there's a dude sleeping next to me when that first alarm goes off, so that helps me try to force myself to get up."