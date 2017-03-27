The 5-Minute Ritual That Transformed My Sex Life

Occasionally, we do float to sleep (as the meditation suggests), but other times we meditate and then float to mindful sex. Even the best sex can get habitual, and before we started this routine, I found that my body was just waiting until it was time to go to bed, instead of focusing on the actual sex part. But when I meditate beforehand, I loosen up the tense areas where I hold my stress (my legs and shoulders), think about how we're both breathing, and most importantly, focus on what we're actually doing together. Sometimes, when I do the meditations that are specifically for relationships, it coaches me to think about all the traits that I like and appreciate about my partner, which I'm sure we could all use from time to time.