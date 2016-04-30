Influencers And Their Ink

While many places still consider a marked up man or woman as taboo, it's a rarity to walk down a San Francisco street without stumbling upon someone decorated with serious ink. And, whether you've written off your own inaugural tattoo as a bad judgment call or are meticulously planning your next patch of skin canvas, that's your prerogative.
But, we can promise you this: Our creative-embracing city will love every inch of your body art. As an ode to the Bay's rich tattoo culture, we caught up with 20 tastemakers and asked them to spill on the stories behind their ink. From a white-hot interior designer to sought-after artists, these brave souls are baring it all for us, discussing everything from tattoo-trend pet peeves to their parents’ less-than-stellar first reactions. Don't be shy, peep their (somewhat) private parts after the jump.