You Have To Watch This Mesmerising Video Of A Cookie Artist At Work

We could watch videos of beautiful food being prepared all. day. long. Don't believe us? We've got plenty of cake videos and behind-the-scenes GIFs to prove it. So, when we stumbled upon the Instagram account Baked Ideas and saw perfectly illustrated cookie replicas of emojis, animals, food, and more, we just had to see how the magic is made. Patti Paige, the cookie artist behind the popular account, and author of You Can't Judge a Cookie by Its Cutter, showed us how it's done in the above clip of the most perfect avocado cookie we've ever seen. (It might also be the only avocado cookie we've ever seen, but that is beside the point.) She also gave us some insight into what it's like to be a cookie artist — dream job alert. Check out her answers below and we won't judge if you end up watching her video on repeat.