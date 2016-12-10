With over 11 million Syrians displaced and on the run, it's no surprise that more and more people are looking for ways to support displaced people this Christmas. Now, with the launch of the groundbreaking #CookForSyria Recipe Book you can lend a hand from your very own kitchen. The passion project of Instagrammer Clerkenwell Boy and publisher Serena Guen, this stunning book brings together over 100 recipes from traditional Syrian chefs as well as celebrity foodies such as Hemsley+Hemsley, Jamie Oliver and Gizzi Erskine. If you're looking to spread some extra warmth, wrap this book up for as many people as possible. You'll be gifting to more than just your friends, 100% of the profits from the sale of the #CookForSyria Recipe Book are being donated to charity - in aid of UNICEF's Children of Syria Fund. Do more by sharing your own snaps of mouthwatering Syrian dishes, like za'tar flatbreads and raise awareness of the campaign.
Best of all, get your friends around the table and host your very own #CookForSyria dinner party.
If it seems intimidating, check out these tips of how to get going. Whether it's intimate dinners in their east London home or whimsical evenings held in a hidden tile factory on Regent’s Canal, Alice Levine and Laura Jackson, aka Jackson&Levine, have thrown their fair share of supper clubs. Laura even hosted the #CookForSyria launch dinner in London. Here, they give their tips on hosting your own #CookForSyria charity breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.
Click through to see how to dish up, and do some good.
