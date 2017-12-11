Long gone are the days when 'roots' was a dirty word in the hair world. For celebs going platinum, pink, and everything in-between, having an inch or two of their natural color is a given. Why? It makes the look more effortless and natural — plus, it makes the grow-out process a whole lot less awkward.
Just look at Selena Gomez's latest transformation: The team at Nine Zero One salon maintained her dark roots for an edgier effect against her new platinum hair. Of course, leave it to Instagram to take this trend to the next level. First there was glitter roots, but now it's all about vibrant colour. Often referred to as "rainbow roots" or "shadow roots," this new take on the look might not be nearly as practical as Gomez's 'do, but boy is it so damn cool.
Brave enough to try the bold trend? We've rounded up our favourite examples making the rounds on Instagram, ahead.