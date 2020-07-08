Pop-Art Hair Is Trending Right Now – Here’s How To Create It At Home

"Growing up with my mum being a hairdresser, changing my hairstyle and colour was always pretty easy. Lately, I seem to be going for more brave and daring colours like blues, greens and reds. Recently, I had my colour split down the middle – half black and half grey – which was pretty cool! My hair gives me so much confidence: if my hair is bold, why can’t my style be bold, too? With the current climate and restrictions, colouring my hair gives me something to look forward to. Since colouring my hair, I’ve felt so much more confident. In a strange way, knowing that it’s not everyone’s taste has also made me feel carefree – we all like different things and that’s okay! Even strangers from old to young compliment me, which has been lovely. Hopefully I can inspire people to be more creative with their hair now. My hair has been important to me my whole life. A good hair day makes you feel amazing and a bad hair day definitely affects my mood. Now, I can dress my hair up and I can dress it down. I would say it really reflects my bubbly, fun personality."