Crowning Glory

About

Together with Schwarzkopf LIVE Colour and got2b, we’re intimately exploring how our hair is intrinsically connected to our identity. We’re telling inspiring, untapped stories of people who use their hair as a canvas to express themselves over the course of a year-long partnership. Ahead you’ll find a bold series of transformations, need-to-know expert tips and tricks, rainbow celebrations for Pride and so much more.