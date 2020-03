“I’m Treated Very Differently When It’s Natural Or In An Afro” – 5 People On How Their Hair Shapes Their Identity

For a lot of people, hair is never just hair. Like our clothes, the music we listen to or the art we tape onto our bedroom walls, the strands on our heads can convey myriad elements of our personalities. We can use our hair to showcase the facets of our identities that we wish to share with the world. We can use it to relate to one another – sometimes, even to find community. We can use it to tell a story. That's why we’ve teamed up with Schwarzkopf LIVE and got2b – brands that celebrate self-expression and inclusivity through their unapologetically bold, beauty norm-defying hair colours and styling products.