Here’s How These Women Are Celebrating Their Heritage Through Hair

Borrowing from her surroundings to create her own unique style harks back to Nylo’s grandmother’s generation. “When my nani came from Mauritius to London at the age of 19, she came into her style having already been influenced by Bollywood’s take on the decade, like beehives and little flicks on the ends of the hair. The photos I have show her wearing these ‘60s hairstyles and mini skirts, going out all the time and really coming into her own style. She was so young and she wanted to experiment in her own way, pulling from popular culture around her, which took on something different here in the UK than what she was used to.” Looking back at these old photos of her grandmother helped inspire Nylo’s blonde beehive, coupled with growing up in the ‘90s with icons wearing their blonde hair piled up on their heads alongside lashings of bold brown lip liner.