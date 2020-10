Here’s How These Women Are Celebrating Their Heritage Through Hair

Taking hair threading – traditionally used in Congolese villages to communicate what tribe you belong to, with the addition of shells and hair jewellery – and adding a ‘90s spin was Jasmine’s vision for her look. Also inspired by the intricate braid styles of the 90s, Jasmine’s bleached blonde roots, golden threading and fiery curls bring together all the elements of her identity. “Growing up, I wasn’t allowed bold hair colours at my Catholic school, so it wasn’t until after college that I really started experimenting,” says Jasmine. “I first coloured my hair back in 2015 – I was so nervous about people’s reactions but nevertheless I went and bought a Schwarzkopf Live kit in a navy blue colour. All my friends used the same brand for their hair and wigs so I knew it would turn out great and after enlisting my sister for help, it absolutely did. It was the most amazing ombre bob wig, and that feeling of emerging as the girl with blue hair was incredible. Now, I change my hair colour maybe every two weeks depending on how much I love a colour, whether it’s a wig or my natural hair or braids, and it’s usually inspired by my friends, family, cool people I see on the street or online. I love having options to explore, it completes me but also isn’t something I take too seriously.” When it comes to styling, both women keep it pretty simple. “I feed my natural hair with oils and use the got2b Glued gel for my edges,” says Jasmine. “Because I do so much with the colour, I’m quite streamlined with my styling products: just leave-in conditioners and a strong gel if I’m slicking it back into a bun,” explains Nylo. got2b’s Glued gel is the go-to for so many, with its super strong-hold formula that doesn’t flake up once dry.