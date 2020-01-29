I started colouring my hair when I was a teenager. My natural hair is a plain, normal brown but I decided I wanted to colour it black (I was a little bit of a goth). It didn’t suit me at all! But my natural hair felt boring after that, so I experimented with other shades. I went from really dark brown with a blonde flash on one side to bright red. Soon after that, a certain pop singer went bright red and loads of people started copying her, which put me off! So now I’m more of an orange shade and it looks more natural, which I prefer as it fits in with the way I dress. My style is slightly 'hippie' – I love long floral dresses, '70s-style fedoras and sandals in the summer – and my hair colour is an extension of that. I’d find it really frustrating if I suddenly wasn’t able to colour my hair as it's one of the ways I express myself. I’m not a huge makeup wearer so it's the only thing that I do in terms of altering the way I look.