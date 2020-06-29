Pride & Beyond: 4 Bold, Bright & Beautiful Hair Transformations For Pride At Home

Being away from her community – the people she feels "most comfortable with" – has also been an adjustment. Because lockdown regulations continue to limit face-to-face interactions with people outside of our households, Venus has been relying on the internet (and virtual parties!) to bridge the separation a bit. "We all still talk online and are there for each other when we have our down days. Most importantly, we keep reminding each other that this is a time for growth and self-love," she reflects. "I learned so much about myself during isolation, including learning how to feel comfortable with myself, communicating better with my family and realising what is really important right now for me and for the future."