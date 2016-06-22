

Ismene Luke-Gladstone, 21, a receptionist and PA assistant at a production company has also just moved into the Old Oak Collective with her boyfriend. “We wanted to share with others but keep our own space too,” she says. “It gave us a 'cushion' as the bills are all included and therefore a lot less to worry about and remember each month.”



But isn’t it a bit student halls of residence? “It does feel like a grown-up uni halls in some ways,” admits Eden. “Not everyone is tidy or is used to cleaning up after themselves as we have quite a few people who are aged 18 to 21 so, thankfully, we have cleaners. It certainly doesn’t look like halls though and feels much more like home; everyone is really friendly and welcoming and most have embraced the idea of being social and sharing ideas, local discoveries, leftover meals or interesting events. The communal space never feels overwhelming; we all have different schedules that seem to work in terms of cooking or doing the washing or using the spa. There are groups of friends here already and they generally hang out with each other. Other than that, people do hang out on movie/TV nights or at Friday drinks which is lovely.”