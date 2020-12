If you’re anything like us, you went all out on the decorations on about 3rd November so you might want to angle your camera towards them. Then again, since you can change your video call background for the festivities, you absolutely should. A cosy fireside scene from your favourite Christmas rom-com or the twinkle of fairy lights flashing gently behind you will get you right into the spirit of things – and as the evening progresses you can always upgrade to disco balls and in-jokes. Consider your lighting, too. The big light should be out of action but a couple of side lamps behind your laptop and the Christmas tree lights gently twinkling behind you will cast a lovely soft lustre over your face. Very flattering, very atmospheric.