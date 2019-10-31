I Got Transformed Into Chrissy Teigen

It's impossible to put Chrissy Teigen under one umbrella when talking about her talents. She's a model, a best-selling cookbook author, a mum, a television host, a GIF star, and a low-key comedian (thanks to her outspoken tweets). Let's not forget her work to raise awareness around postpartum depression and anxiety. And we're pretty sure there's more that we forgot to mention, but what we can't forget is that she has an A+ beauty game. She's stolen the show on red carpets for over a decade with her gorgeous cheek highlight and enviable ombré hair colour.
So, that you can see her beauty influence for yourself, we're looking back at her evolution — from Sports Illustrated swimsuit model to multi-hyphenate star. We recreated three of Teigen's most memorable beauty looks, with the help of makeup artist Liz Olivier and hairstylist Sean Fears. Don't miss it all in the video above!
