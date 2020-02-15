For me, the one thing that I was taught by my mother is just make sure that if you are going to marry a man or share your future with a man, just make sure you pick one that can actually bring tangible value to your life. Don’t just pick the first guy who gives you attention. I’m so glad my mom taught me that. I’m so glad I’ve seen the result of what she’s saying, because when you do go for the first person who gives you attention or the first person that makes you feel seen or validated that person knows that they only need to do the bare minimum to have you attached. I think it’s better for you to give more space between when you meet someone and the decision to be with them on a serious level. That person needs to know that you already think highly of yourself, so it’s gonna take a lot more than just the basic compliment or the basic recognition of your existence for you to fall head over heels. Allowing people to show you how much they want to be in your life and giving them that room is so important.