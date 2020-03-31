Refinery29's My Kitchen Sink is an exploration of our most meaningful recipes — the go-to dishes that we turn to time and again. Not only do we enjoy eating them, and have the assembly mastered, but they also have an important personal history. Step into our kitchens to relive these stories, learn the recipes, and make them with us.
Today, we're making a traditional Indian dish, chana masala. Chana masala is a chickpea curry served with chapati. According to one of Refinery29's Video Producers, Meghal Janardan, this recipe reminds her of home. Meghal and her twin sister Natasha love cooking together and this is one of their go-to recipes. It’s delicious, easy, and best of all, cheap. “It’s one of my favourite recipes my mum made for us growing up and I’m happy I’m able to recreate it myself in New York,” she says. Watch the above video to see the sisters cook the dish and get the full recipe, above.
Meghal & Natasha’s Chana Masala
Ingredients
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
1/4 tsp mustard seeds
1 small yellow onion diced
2 Italian plum tomatoes diced
1 can of chickpeas (do not drain)
60ml cup of water
1 Lipton black tea bag
1 tsp Cumin powder
1 tsp Coriander powder
1/4 tsp. extra hot red chilli powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. cream of tartar
1/4 tsp. garam masala
Lime or lemon juice, to taste (optional)
Sliced onions and Thai peppers, to taste (optional)
Salt and black pepper, to taste (optional)
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a pot on medium-high heat.
2. Add mustards seeds and cover with lid (the oil will splatter). After the seeds start popping for a few seconds add the onions and cook until the onions are clear. Then add the tomatoes and cook until softened.
3. Add the chickpeas, water and tea bag. Bring to a boil and set timer for 3 minutes.
4. Squeeze the excess water from the tea bag and remove it.
5. Add cumin powder, coriander powder, chilli powder, salt, and cream of tartar. Turn heat down to medium-low and cook for 10 minutes with the pot half covered. Stir every couple of minutes.
6. Turn heat off. Using a potato masher mash 3/4 of the chickpeas. Mix in garam masala.
7. Serve with chapati, naan, poori, or rice. For extra crunch serve with sliced onions and peppers sprinkled with lime/lemon juice, salt and pepper.
