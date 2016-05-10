Buying a lunchtime salad at one of those healthy, made-to-order places is the ultimate in workday convenience — they usually have you out the door in 10 minutes flat, with a meal that won't make you want to take a nap under your desk. So, what's the catch? The price, of course. Usually the classic salads start around £5 or £7, but fancier ones can quickly costs up to £10.
If you spend around £7 on lunch five days a week, you're looking at close to £2,000 by the end of the year. That's a lot of cash...so we challenged ourselves to re-create some tasty lunch salads for a whole lot cheaper. Added bonus: you'll feel like a total superstar for bringing in your healthy, home-made lunch. Sounds like a win, win to us.
