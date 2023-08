Charlotte Tilbury’s Advent Calendar Is Already Here (& Set To Sell Out)

Yes, we hear you — it is too early to start thinking about the holiday season. Summer may be in full swing, with shorts, sandals and SPF still in solid rotation but in the beauty world, the sleigh bells are already ringing in Christmas glitz and glam. Unsurprisingly, the glitziest and most glamorous name in the biz is leading the pack: Charlotte Tilbury . The beloved brand has just announced its 2023 beauty advent calendar , nicknamed Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets — a 12-drawer box of beauty treats, including a mixture of full-size and travel-size products. Despite our reticence about starting holiday prep in the summer, who are we to argue with the woman behind the luminous, Hollywood-grade glow so many of us are after come party season? You can sign up now for the wait list and the advent calendar will be available to buy on 12th September via the Charlotte Tilbury app (plus, you’ll get an exclusive sneak peek of the products inside).