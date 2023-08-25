Charlotte Tilbury’s Advent Calendar Is Already Here (& Set To Sell Out)

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Yes, we hear you — it is too early to start thinking about the holiday season. Winter may be in full swing, but the sleigh bells are already ringing in the Christmas glitz and glam. Unsurprisingly, the glitziest and most glamorous name in the biz is leading the pack: Charlotte Tilbury.
The beloved brand has just announced its 2023 beauty advent calendar, nicknamed Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets — a 12-drawer box of beauty treats, including a mixture of full-size and travel-size products. Despite our reticence about starting holiday prep in the winter, who are we to argue with the woman behind the luminous, Hollywood-grade glow so many of us are after come party season? You can sign up now for the wait list and the advent calendar will be available to buy on 12th September via the Charlotte Tilbury app (plus, you’ll get an exclusive sneak peek of the products inside).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
At $300, this calendar isn’t cheap, though if we incorporate some girl maths into the equation, that’s just over $25 per product. And make no mistake, the range of products included is sure to be a worthy investment, combining Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling makeup and skincare. Understandably, the brand is keeping many of the calendar's details hush-hush so as not to ruin the surprise but we do know that this year’s edition includes travel-size versions of Magic Cream ($125) and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ($65), plus two full-size Hot Lips Lipsticks ($49 each). In 2022, the calendar included products with double the retail value of the calendar itself. Our favourites from last year's iteration included the TikTok-famous Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight ($60), a full-size Brow Fix, which boasts amazing staying power ($39), and a travel-size version of Magic Serum Crystal Elixir ($110), which leaves even super-dry skin soft and glowing. Better yet, everything is packaged beautifully in a bejewelled chest that can be easily repurposed (mine now organises my jewellery collection).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Past customers might find the setup very similar to last year’s advent offering but we still reckon it's a brilliant way to shop Charlotte Tilbury and save. For CT newbies, it's an indulgent way to try out the brand’s top sellers without fully committing; for longtime fans, it's a luxurious way to stockpile your favourites. If previous years are any indication, we’re sure it’ll be an instant sell-out. We suggest signing up now to be first in the know.