Take A Peek At All The Gadgets Inside Refinery29's CES Suite

Five years ago, the thought of creating made-to-order glasses that perfectly fit your face from just a few selfies would have seemed unimaginable. Today, it's a reality thanks to advances in augmented reality and a push for tech that's more personalised and connected than ever before.
At CES 2018, Refinery29 took a look at the tech trends of today and the very near future with the Observation Deck, a space that celebrated women as both creators and consumers. From a self-cleaning water bottle to a smart sheet mask that cuts your skincare routine time in half, take a look at some of the cool products on display.
(Note: some of the following products are not available in the UK just yet)