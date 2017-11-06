14 Celebs That Are Giving Us Major Kitchen Envy

Celebrities, they're just like us — except with better kitchens. And that's exactly why, as foodies, we are so envious; not because of celebrities' designer clothes, flashy cars, or even mega mansions — but, because of their kitchens.
When it comes to cooking, a well-equipped and spacious kitchen goes a long way and is a huge departure from our Ikea cutlery and nonexistent counter space. So, we can only imagine what the potentially untouched kitchens of multi-millionaires might look like. Yeah, pretty much like the spotless and shining vision from our wildest Williams Sonoma dreams. These are spaces so beautiful that, forget cooking or eating in them. We'd legitimately live in them: on the floor, in a sleeping bag — forever.
Sure we've seen Gwyneth Paltrow's glowing beauty routine and Sarah Jessica Parker's sparkling shoe collection, but what about where these celebs sit down to brunch or enjoy a nice glass of wine? It's time to take a peek at where Karlie Kloss bakes her famous cookies and where Taylor Swift has probably hosted a girl squad dinner party or two.