We've all been there: staring blankly at a tired wardrobe of clothes ahead of a night out, desperately seeking outfit inspiration. When faced with a similar clothing crisis one evening, Danish designer Cecilie Jørgensen (then a fashion student) found a few of her mother's scarves at the back of her wardrobe and customised them into a tunic. After being inundated with compliments and requests on the night, CECILIE copenhagen was born. Fast forward five years and Jørgensen now runs an international brand adored by street style stars, posted all over Instagram and stocked at Browns, Matches Fashion and Liberty in the UK.
Jorgensen's embroidered designs are classic, effortlessly cool, and often feature geometric print inspired by those same keffiyeh scarves that began her career. This spring, the 22-year old designer continues the CC Studio collection which launched last season, offering more fashion-led designs. We caught up with the young designer to discuss her rapid ascent, style icons and the future for her brand.
You were studying at the Danish Fashion Design Academy before you started your brand in your final year. What inspired you first to study fashion and when did your passion begin?
Ever since I was a young girl I have always dreamt of being a designer. My grandmother taught me how to sew from the age of four and since then designing has always been a passion of mine.
You launched your label in 2012 and it has swiftly become a bestseller at stockists such as Browns Fashion. Did you anticipate such international success?
Absolutely not. At the time when we were first stocked in Browns it was very unexpected. We never expected to get such a positive response to the collection. It is such an honour to be stocked in Browns which is such an influential and great store.
Is a simple design but a strong pattern at the centre of your brand's signature aesthetic?
I wouldn’t say it is because CECILIE copenhagen is so much more. We are a young, powerful team who don't look back and are not afraid to go against the current. Obviously our CECILIE copenhagen designs so far have been very simple but with a strong pattern which I believe many women find attractive. However, we are always developing and a lot of new exciting things will be happening over the next 6-12 months, so no, I wouldn’t say a strong pattern and simple design is the brands signature aesthetic – but its definitely a part of it.
Who do you consider to be the most stylish women and who would you love to see in your designs?
Erin Wasson! She was my first model crush and her life and universe have always been a great inspiration for me. Her style describes pretty much how I think fashion should be and what I base my designs on. She’s chic, urban, feminine, boy-ish and classy all at the same time. In general, she just has good taste.
Your brand is named after your city. How does Copenhagen inform your designs and which other cities influence you?
Copenhagen was a natural choice because I was born here and we are now established in Copenhagen. Honestly, a lot of my inspiration comes from travelling around the globe. I love to visit some of the worlds metropols and just observe people. I draw a lot of my inspiration from simply looking at people and their individual style from skaters to old classy ladies. People create fashion and fashion is people, so for me it's very natural.
Who is your favourite designer?
One designer I will always admire is Phoebe Philo. She is just so good at what she does and is a big inspiration to me.
Are you excited by the ways in which the fashion industry is evolving as many brands are merging menswear and womenswear and moving away from the traditional fashion week schedule?
I kind of grew up while this was happening and believe it is still happening. It is a natural development in the fashion business. From a creative point of view I'm not really a fan, like any other creative we do not like the rush and everything that comes along with it. However, I think we will see this development of the business continue and I will keep doing my work as well as I can with the help of the rest of my team.
What are your plans for the rest of 2016 and beyond?
A lot of thing are happening this year for CECILIE copenhagen! We just launched our Studio line for SS16 which is available in chosen retailers worldwide including Matches Fashion in the UK. We are planning more exciting developments throughout the year, always wanting the brand to grow so please stay tuned!
