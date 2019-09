Erin Wasson! She was my first model crush and her life and universe have always been a great inspiration for me. Her style describes pretty much how I think fashion should be and what I base my designs on. She’s chic, urban, feminine, boy-ish and classy all at the same time. In general, she just has good taste.Copenhagen was a natural choice because I was born here and we are now established in Copenhagen. Honestly, a lot of my inspiration comes from travelling around the globe. I love to visit some of the worlds metropols and just observe people. I draw a lot of my inspiration from simply looking at people and their individual style from skaters to old classy ladies. People create fashion and fashion is people, so for me it's very natural.One designer I will always admire is Phoebe Philo. She is just so good at what she does and is a big inspiration to me.I kind of grew up while this was happening and believe it is still happening. It is a natural development in the fashion business. From a creative point of view I'm not really a fan, like any other creative we do not like the rush and everything that comes along with it. However, I think we will see this development of the business continue and I will keep doing my work as well as I can with the help of the rest of my team.A lot of thing are happening this year for CECILIE copenhagen! We just launched our Studio line for SS16 which is available in chosen retailers worldwide including Matches Fashion in the UK. We are planning more exciting developments throughout the year, always wanting the brand to grow so please stay tuned!