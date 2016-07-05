Once the vegetable our mums would have to beg us to try ("just a bite!"), today, we can't get enough of cauliflower. It practically defines the word versatile: It's a great stand-in to help make comfort foods healthier, but still tastes delicious on its own. We can't help but think if our 8-year-old selves had encountered cauliflower as a pizza (or covered in Parmesan) we probably would have come around a lot sooner.
For some tempting recipes (and more), click through.
