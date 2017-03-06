This Is What Good Feminist Politics Look Like In 2017

At the same time, I was recognising the very severe limitations of the old political parties; they talk about gender but they’re very, very bad at promoting women within their own ranks. In 2015 I stood up at a meeting at WOW where there were three female MPs on stage, and suggested that maybe what we needed was the Women’s Equality Party. I hadn’t planned to do that but the idea took off – I woke up the next morning to find my timeline completely clogged with people saying ‘Let’s do it!’ I rang Sandi about it and she went, ‘That’s my idea!’ At her show Mirth Control she was planning to create a fictitious women’s party. She said: ‘I was just about to ring you and ask you to be foreign secretary’. We decided to go for a drink and talk about it, and that’s basically how it happened...