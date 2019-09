This Is What Good Feminist Politics Look Like In 2017

Yes! I was working as an editor at TIME magazine, and Jude Kelly came to see me at my offices and she said, ‘I’ve got this idea for setting up a festival to celebrate female achievement... but also to highlight the barriers to female success’, and she said ‘I’d really like you to be one of the members of the founding committee’. I then had this moment of being profoundly depressed, because I thought, ‘It’s so sad that we are now well into the 21st century and we’re still having to do these things at all’. But I said yes, and from the very first festival, it has been incredibly apparent how necessary WOW is. There’s so much humour in it; it takes topics that are quite harrowing and makes them things that you want to go and get involved with.