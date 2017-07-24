Cool Summer Recipes From London's Hottest Restaurant

Since opening their doors in Exmouth Market seven years ago, Caravan has become a byword for delicious small plates, cracking coffee and cool yet unpretentious presentation. Now with three sites across London, Caravan has finally brought its mouthwatering dishes into our own kitchens. The restaurant's first recipe book, Caravan: Dining All Day, has everything you need to transform your typical Tuesday night into something really impressive. With an emphasis on grains, fresh veggies and intense flavours, this is food that not only looks good but makes you feel good, too.
If the thought of hours in the kitchen in the summer heat has you ready to melt, don't despair. We've chosen Caravan's coolest recipes for you to try – and if cornbread, Burmese chicken salad and a coffee Negroni can't tempt you towards your chopping board, we don't know what will.
Caravan’s debut cookbook, Caravan: Dining All Day, by Miles Kirby, Laura Harper-Hinton & Chris Ammermann (published by Vintage Books), is out now.