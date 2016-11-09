Is Canada Trolling The U.S. Election Results?

As ballots are being counted across the nation, many U.S. voters may be taking that long-promised fantasy of moving to Canada should the election not turn out in their favour more seriously. One has to wonder what Canadians are thinking as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton duke it out for delegates. But could one tweet be telling us how North Americans really feel?
As BuzzFeed notes, the country's official Twitter account wrote on Tuesday evening: "In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with fellow citizens." (Here it is en français, if the message didn't get across.)
In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with their fellow citizens. pic.twitter.com/MOuStZbSX7— Canada (@Canada) November 9, 2016
As the possibility of Trump clinching the presidency appeared to be more of a possibility, Americans following along on social media wondered: Was that directed at us? (Or, in the words of one of Canada's esteemed citizens...)
DID #CANADA JUST SUBTWEET THE UNITED STATES?? #ElectionNight 🇨🇦🇺🇸 https://t.co/tftwdM9O3U— Jason Bowman (@JasonABowman) November 9, 2016
Now, the tweet wasn't exactly interpreted in bad faith. On the contrary, many U.S. citizens asked: "Wait, does this mean can we immigrate?"
"@Canada: In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with their fellow citizens." pic.twitter.com/162lvBnKaN— bonafiedhoe (@pettyyonceh) November 9, 2016
"@Canada: In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with their fellow citizens." pic.twitter.com/3DzhF6w8cb— greg (@n9viv2) November 9, 2016
Plus, we enjoy a little shade. It was just a little unexpected coming from Canada, is all.
@Canada y'all are so shady........ I already feel at home pic.twitter.com/6FwyT4zYWy— Beth (@bethp305) November 9, 2016
Oh, and in case you're wondering: Canada's Citizenship and Immigration website is reportedly crashing. Happy election night to all.
