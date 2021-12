Why Do Long, Aimless Drives Feel So Therapeutic?

“Since the early days of motoring, psychologists have been interested in the fact that driving — as well as being one of the most complex, everyday tasks — is also one that frees up parts of the brain to think productively,” Lynne Pearce, PhD , a professor and the author of Drivetime: Literary Excursions in Automotive Consciousness, previously told Porsche . In safe, uncomplicated driving conditions, actually navigating one’s car occupies part of, but not all of, your brain, giving you the mental space to think calmly about other issues going on in your life, she says. Maybe that helps explain why my best (and sometimes my most unhinged) thinking comes while I’m behind the wheel.