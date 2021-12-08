Why Do Long, Aimless Drives Feel So Therapeutic?

In the 1966 novel The Last Gentleman, the main character, Will Barrett, describes his Trav-L-Aire camper van as “protected, self-contained, yet open to its surroundings, mobile yet at home, compacted... in the world, yet not of the world.” This is probably the best representation of how I feel behind the wheel — like a spectator of the world around me, safe from what’s outside of car, but at the same time, a participant in nature. Navigating a gigantic vehicle makes me feel powerful; the unlimited possibilities of where I may end up make me feel free.