TikTok Made Me Laminate My Brows With Lash Glue & It’s A Game-Changer

I'm so impressed with the result, I've actually binned my crusty brow gel and have been laminating my brows using lash glue all week. There are a few things to bear in mind. A spoolie brush will get clogged easily as the lash glue is really thick but that doesn't mean you have to throw it away after every go. I've been using the remnants of my clarifying shampoo to wash the residue out of my brushes and it works a treat. Lastly, if you fill in your brows, you might want to do it before applying the glue. Chloe suggests this should be your last step (she used Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Brow Colour, £17 ) but I found that the glue changed the texture of my trusty defining pencil and made it harder to perfect my brows in the end.