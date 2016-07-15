With Pokémon making a comeback, Blink182 in the charts, and a Clinton in the race for president, you could be forgiven for thinking it was 1999. On top of that, today Britney Spears announced she has a new single out.
Yes, the queen of the hide chaps and abs you could store water in is back and she's looking more 'hun' than ever on her latest single's artwork. The single – a dancefloor ear-wormer of a track, "Make Me" ft. G-Eazy – has a seemingly stranded Britney stood in a desert with nothing on but a chiffon loin cloth and a one-shouldered matching bra; the poor thing looks alone and thirsty. This 'Me-Tarzan, You-Jane'-style outfit makes for a relatively conservative entry into the Britney Spears holy-shit-what-is-that? canon of the pop star's music video garb, especially when you place it next to some of her early wardrobe choices. We're talking leather pants, cowboy hats galore and more transition lens sunglasses than you can shake a Bono at. So, to celebrate Britney's high-octane fashion statements over the years, here's a look-book of Brit's most intense and beguiling looks.
Warning: contains strong scenes of Daisy Dukes and knotted t-shirts.