10 British Halloween Costume Ideas For Couples

We might take Halloween a little less seriously than our American friends but there’s every chance you’ll be dressing up this weekend (no one’s seriously having a party on actual Halloween next Monday, are they?)
And, yes, we know everyone’s planning on going as Eleven from Stranger Things, Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad and – the scariest of them all – Donald Trump, but what if you want to rep something a little closer to home? It might be the ultimate American holiday but that doesn’t mean your costume can’t be a bit more splendidly British.
So grab a friend and flick through for some seriously relevant costume suggestions from our fair isle. There’s not a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap in sight.
