Lindsay Lohan became the EU Referendum's most unexpected commentator last night, as she tweeted 23 times while watching the UK vote for Brexit.
The Mean Girls actress made her allegiances very clear from the start by repeatedly using the #Remain hashtag as results came in from across the country.
"One thing for sure the #referendum results are very close, but also showing a difference of opinion across #Britain," she tweeted when it emerged that the referendum would not be won by a significant majority on either side.
One thing for sure the #referendum results are very close, but also showing a difference of opinion across #Britain— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 24, 2016
In response to the Leave campaign's victory, an outcome that the financial markets had not been anticipating, the pound has plunged to a 31-year low against the dollar this morning, the Associated Press reports. Lohan predicted that something like this would happen last night, tweeting that it would take the UK "about 15 years to get [the pound] back up" if the Leave campaign prevailed.
good luck with the pound.. will take you about 15 years to get it back up #REMAIN instead— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 24, 2016
She also explained that she was backing the Remain campaign "so that the UK, standing with the EU, HELP refugee children to have a brighter future".
#Remain so that the UK, standing with the EU, HELP refugee children to have a brighter future… https://t.co/3VC5nfEp5K— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 24, 2016
Lohan, who lived in London while she starred in a West End revival of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow in 2014, reacted to results from all corners of the UK, including Bury, Exeter and the Shetlands.
#OXFORD #EXETER #lambeth Workplace fatalities in the UK have reduced by half since European safety directives were introduced in 1996.— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 24, 2016
i love the #shetlands @BBCNews thank goodness we have pure hearted people our side #besmart #ShetlandsVSSunderland #BringItOn— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 24, 2016
Her most recent tweet, posted six hours ago, is a sweetly optimistic "#remain" accompanied by a praying emoji.
This morning, many other celebrities including Alexa Chung, Lily Allen and Zawe Ashton have been posting reactions to the UK's decision to leave the EU.
