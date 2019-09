Lindsay Lohan became the EU Referendum's most unexpected commentator last night, as she tweeted 23 times while watching the UK vote for Brexit The Mean Girls actress made her allegiances very clear from the start by repeatedly using the #Remain hashtag as results came in from across the country."One thing for sure the #referendum results are very close, but also showing a difference of opinion across #Britain," she tweeted when it emerged that the referendum would not be won by a significant majority on either side.