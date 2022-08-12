“Why I’ll Never Stop Writing Hit Songs About Exes” — Kamille On The Power Of Breakup Songs

“I'm so silly that I think you can't help but laugh at me or laugh with me,” she reveals. “I think it tends to break the ice [with artists] and then we just get chatting. Writing a song is actually probably 90% having a chat, and just being able to share. I think because I'm very open and I share my own experiences they feel quite comfortable sharing their own,” she shrugs unassumingly. “I'm definitely someone who you can talk to. I'm definitely someone who's going to encourage you. One of my strongest points is allowing artists to feel like themselves and empowered and then you tend to get a really good song that way.”