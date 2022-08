“Why I’ll Never Stop Writing Hit Songs About Exes” — Kamille On The Power Of Breakup Songs

This chance experience propelled Kamille to become one of the few widely successful Black, British and female songwriters in the UK. Still, I get the sense that, all these years later, she still finds it all a dream. Kamille is down-to-earth and disarmingly nice. She shares that she hates compliments and has had hard times overcoming mental health issues in the past, like battling with imposter syndrome. She’s also the first to admit that it took a number one single — in fact, two number one singles — to finally understand that her success wasn't solely down to luck. “I remember when I knocked myself off of number one and I had two number ones in a row: “Solo” with Clean Bandit and “ I’ll Be There” with Jess Glynne . And I remember thinking yeah, you know what, I'm alright at this. I've got something here. I just remember feeling really confident finally. Like I wasn't just cheating my way.”