Why So Many Relationships End After Christmas

"We're all so concerned about having a 'good' breakup," Dr. Harwick says. "But there's always going to be a reason not to break up, whether it's a holiday, a birthday, whatever. Waiting for a certain time of year is never going to make the breakup better or worse." So as much as you don't want to feel like the only one riding solo around the holiday party circuit (which you won't be), or you can barely face explaining to your extended family that things didn't work out, it's better to do it now. "It's better to rip the Band-Aid off," Dr. Carlen says. "It will be better for you both in the long run."