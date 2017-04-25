Summer is almost here, which means your schedule for the next few months will likely be full of weddings, whether you like it or not. Not that there's ever a convenient time to experience a breakup, but when you're thrust back into the single world during peak wedding season — when you need a date practically every other weekend — it adds a layer of brutal inconvenience.
Weddings are supposed to be happy, but the whole fanfare surrounding these events can make you feel pressured to really examine your own relationship status (particularly your lack of relationship). If you're newly single and faced with a calendar of weddings to go to without a partner, it can feel daunting. But no stack of RSVP cards with your ex's name on them could change the fact that your relationship ended, so the best thing you can do is think about next steps.
The good news is that having a plan makes things easier, says Anita Chlipala, LMFT, a dating and relationship expert in Chicago. Here are a few questions to ask yourself if you're struggling to figure out how to get through this year's wedding season without a partner.