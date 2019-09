Down in the land of Gisele waves, Brazilian women are asking for "illuminated brunette," or as they call it in Portuguese: "morenas iluminadas." The colour technique is all the rave in São Paulo, where local hairstylist João Bosco 's Salon 1838 is located. He says almost half of his clients are now asking for the colour — which is quickly becoming his most-requested style after blonde. And it's not just at his salon: On Instagram, the hashtag #MorenasIluminadas has more than 192k posts.