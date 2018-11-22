Trying to imagine new ways to revamp your dark hair can get tricky when you don't want to go blonde or aren't really into bright colour transformations. Recently we've been casting our net further afield and have discovered all manner of amazing hair trends from all over the world — including a look in Brazil that brunettes will love.
Down in the land of Gisele waves, Brazilian women are asking for "illuminated brunette," or as they call it in Portuguese: "morenas iluminadas." The colour technique is all the rave in São Paulo, where local hairstylist João Bosco's Salon 1838 is located. He says almost half of his clients are now asking for the colour — which is quickly becoming his most-requested style after blonde. And it's not just at his salon: On Instagram, the hashtag #MorenasIluminadas has more than 192k posts.
Bosco achieves the look by hand-painting one-inch strands all over the head just three shades lighter than the client's natural colour. He sweeps the colour from the ends up, teasing the hair around the midlengths so there is no line of demarcation. He then smudges the roots with a toner that matches the client's base so it all blends together into dreamy perfection.
The best part? It's super low maintenance and the grow-out is seamless (since you're painting on top of your natural base colour). Bosco tells us the colour typically lasts six months. "I've even had clients who come just once a year," he says.
If you're looking for a way to change up your dark hair before 2019, we've rounded up all the inspiration you need, ahead. Take them to your stylist, or just book a flight to Brazil in time for New Year's.