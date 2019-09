Having natural hair is all fun and games until you realize that having natural hair means putting in work. Between the deep conditioning , twisting, finger-coiling, hot-oil treatments , and trims, it takes time and dedication to keep your hair happy and healthy. But sometimes — especially when those freezing winter temps hit — nobody's got time for all that. That's where protective styles like box braids , come in. They make hitting snooze in the morning feel less sinful and gives you multiple chances to reinvent yourself.