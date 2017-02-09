7 Fragrances That Are BDSM In A Bottle

There are a lot of ways to define fragrance types. Day versus night. Floral versus fruity. Clean versus musky. But let's get more specific. The most important question to ask yourself before you spritz is: Do I want to smell like a good girl, or do I want to smell like a bad bitch?
Of course, there's a time and place for both. When you're feeling easy-breezy in a white dress on a sunny day, reach for Chloé's Love Story or Marc Jacobs' Daisy. But when you're heading to Snctm (or just the 6 p.m. showing of Fifty Shades Darker), you're going to want to pick one of the scents ahead.