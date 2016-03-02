The sunrise isn’t something I see too often. With the perpetual late nights, bottles of wine and Netflix binges, it’s no surprise my default setting is snooze. I’ve always struggled to get up in the morning, and the dark winter months have never made it any more appealing. Each morning plays out like the one before it: a battle between rising early and catching the last few 'zzz's.



Having spent much of my life clinging to the bed sheets – that’s 29 years, to be clear – I was ready to let go. I’d tried everything, from putting my alarm across the room and sleeping with my clothes laid out, to pre-preparing a cup of water with lemon. Every attempt routinely failed. But just as I was slowly settling with the idea that my will wasn’t as strong as my want, I came across an article online about artificial sunrise lamps.



The products claimed to use light to naturally wake you up. I’d heard about different apps that monitor your sleep – so you rouse in the lightest stage – but a daybreak alarm, like the one made by Cambridge-based company Lumie, was something completely new.



The Lumie Bodyclock Starter 30 retails for £59.95, and is essentially a hybrid between an alarm and a lamp. It works exactly as you’d imagine: you plug it in, set the time and then the alarm. Extra features include a sunset to help you drift off and a choice in the duration of your wake up period.



Taking a room from night to day in up to 30 minutes, rays of light are gradually projected from the halogen bulb and onto the wall, mimicking – yep, you guessed it – a sunrise.

