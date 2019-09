However, while Lumie improved my boyfriend's and my sleep cycle with the best bits of science, by week two I was thinking that it's no magician. Early nights were, and still are, a proven enabler to my cause. On days when I’d had little sleep, even this sunrise simulator was no match for my zombie state. No matter how majestic its aura is, there is no helping a sleep-deprived me. In week two, plenty of post-work partying meant I was fighting off the drowsiness long after 10am.Eventually, after three weeks of bleak weather, my body clock feels like it is adjusting to the new schedule; I am even rising in the early part of the lighting cycle. With my Lumie sitting midway between ceiling and floor, each day starts with an amber blaze. Waking up feeling rested means less wasted minutes, and more time to take my time. By dialling down the morning stress: the frantic searches for the left sock, iPhone charger, house key, even my moods have improved. Just ask my housemates.On week four, while my a.m. woes are no longer, during the evenings I am running noticeably low on fuel. By 7pm, enthusiasm levels have dropped severely, with many post-work invitations being declined on account of my fatigue. But whoever heard of someone being both an ‘early bird’ and a ‘night owl’? Since humans are creatures of habit, Lumie’s Samira Cherrouk assures me that my body will eventually “adapt to the time shifts”.More effective than the bacon-scented alarm clock, I imagine – yes, that is a real thing – the Lumie Bodyclock did, overall, take the edge off early starts. Found online and in most department stores, if you’re still not convinced, you can buy it via Lumie.com for a 30-day trial and give it a month-long test run for yourself. That's how long it took to convince this tried old skeptic.