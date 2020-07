This Black Sisterhood Playlist Will Bring You Joy This Weekend

As I was about to make my first mix during lockdown, an incredible opportunity arose with Ciara London who was building an engagement on IG through fitness. She really liked the mix I sent her and it rolled on from there. I started making five mixes a week and it literally became my outlet during this time of uncertainty. I suddenly found my voice through the love of music, when using words to try and make sense of the world couldn't quite come out. Music became my therapy.