This Black Sisterhood Playlist Will Bring You Joy This Weekend

Yes. Music is rhythm and blues and it's the core of Black culture. We are music – it is our story, our struggle and our light. It's only right that we use our music, our genres – whether it be grime to hip-hop to RnB to house – to unite us. The Black Lives Matter movement happening right now is historical and I think the biggest civil rights movement in history. The songs we make now should retell this story, be retold and played for generations to come.