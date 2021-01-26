Black Women Are More Likely To Be Sectioned & I Have Been, Twice

I was put in a room in isolation. This was incredibly distressing because there was nothing but a hard chair, a digital clock and everything was covered in metal, including the doors. I was calling for help, asking why nobody would help me. Eventually I fell asleep. I awoke to staff asking me to take medication. They were trying to give me a sedative. I told them I didn't want it and it wasn't the best form of care for me, I needed not to be in a cold, dark room by myself. But they insisted that I needed this and physically restrained me. They told me that if I refused the medication, they would physically inject me. I was open to medication, just not the one they were offering because I had previously had a negative experience with it.