How To Have Birthday Sex For The Ages

As the Jeremih song says, "Don't need candles and cake / just need your body to make, birthday sex." And sure, birthday sex is a cheap, last-minute gift that your partner might really appreciate, but there are some ways to make it a little more memorable than the sex you have any other day of the year.
An added bonus to the obviously great gift idea: Sex on your partner's birthday is also a gift to yourself, says Michelle Hope, a sexologist in New York City. "Really think about how you can make it fun for your partner, and make it fun for yourself," Hope says. Gear up for the activities you know your partner loves, but also don't forget to include some of your favourites, too. 'Tis better to give and receive, if you think about it.
Just remember to keep your expectations at a reasonable level, Hope says. If you want to jump out of a massive cake and surprise your partner, that's awesome, but birthday sex doesn't have to be a perfect, splashy ordeal (or involve papier-mâché). "Communicate what your hopes are for the day with your partner, and understand that things can go wrong," she says. Ahead, a few ways to guarantee the party doesn't stop when they blow out the candles.