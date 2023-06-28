I think it kinda means well — like the idea of getting someone what they want instead of something that will be used once is better. But, there is that side where it’s on the line of becoming materialistic. Birthdays to me personally are more like days of reflection to celebrate where you are in life and the people around you. And personally I don’t have a whole lot of money, so sometimes all I can budget for is a nice card and a box of nice chocolates, or other times maybe a voucher which they can use to get the things they like. Explicitly asking for them would throw me off, though, especially if the list isn’t very budget-friendly.