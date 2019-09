How I Went From A Destiny's Child Super-Fan to Braiding Beyoncé's Hair in Vogue

In college, I was thinking I was on the road to becoming a doctor, and doing hair and working as a shampoo girl on the side. Then when I was 19, I took my sister on a tour of the nearby Paul Mitchell school because she was interested in becoming a hairstylist. They told me a story of a client who had come in to get her hair done; she had sent the salon a card thanking them afterwards because she had wanted to commit suicide that day, and that appointment changed her mood. I thought, If you can help people and make them feel good by doing their hair and talking to them, then that's what I want to do with my life. So I dropped out of college and started going to school there.